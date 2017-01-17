Keane's Tom Chaplin Releases Solo Album And Launches Tour

Chaplin had this to say about the new effort, "I wanted there to be no wall between the truth of my experiences and the listener. I felt that was the place to be. No holds barred. It is not a concept album but there is a narrative arc, from the depths of despair to a kind of resolution."

His solo tour continues tonight with a show at The Lincoln Theatre in Washington DC and the trek is scheduled to conclude on February 3rd in San Francisco at the Great American Music Hall.

North American Tour Dates:

01/17 - Washington DC - The Lincoln Theatre

01/19 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

01/20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

01/21 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

01/23 - Montreal, Canada - Lion D'Or

01/24 - Toronto, Canada - Mod Club

01/25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues, Cambridge Room

01/26 - Chicago, IL - Park West

01/28 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

01/29 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

01/30 - Austin, TX - 3TEN

02/02 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

02/03 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Tracklisting for 'The Wave':

01. Still Waiting

02. Hardened Heart

03. The River

04. Worthless Words

05. I Remember You

06. Bring The Rain

07. Hold On To Our Love

08. Quicksand

09. Solid Gold

10. See It So Clear

11. The Wave