Mayhem Launching North American Tour This Week

The trek will feature Mayhem performing the entire 1994 album "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas" in full, and will launch on Friday (Jan 20th) at Club Solda in Montreal and is set to conclude on February 19th at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

The band recently self-released De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive on CD, LP, and DVD which was captured during the band's headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival last year that featured their very first live performance of the full "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas" album.



Mayhem Tour Dates:

1/20 - Club Solda - Montreal, QC

1/21 - Phoenix Theater - Toronto, ON

1/22 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

1/23 - Metro - Chicago, IL

1/24 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

1/25 - Mill City Nights - Minneapolis, MN

1/27 - Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

1/28 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

1/30 - Marquee - Calgary, AB

1/31 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

2/02 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

2/03 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

2/04 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

2/06 - Social Hall SF - San Francisco, CA

2/07 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

2/08 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

2/10 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

2/11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

2/13 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

2/14 - Throne Theater - Wilmington, NC

2/15 - The Howard Theater - Washington, DC

2/16 - Theatre Of The Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

2/17 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

2/18 - Royale - Boston, MA

2/19 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY