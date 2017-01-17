Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters' Jim Mouradian Has Fatal Heart Attack

In addition to being a bassist who toured and recorded with Ronnie Earl for all those years, Mouradian was an internationally known luthier, who crafted basses for a number of legendary bassist, including Chris Squire of Yes.

Ronnie Earl's management posted the following statement yesterday on Facebook: " We are devastated to share the passing of our dear brother Jimmy Jim Mouradian of a massive heart attack last night following our show at The KATE.

"Jim was a man we all loved who exuded compassion, joy, faith, and gratitude for every person he met and every note he played. Please keep his wife Michele and his entire family in your prayers. We will update you when we hear of plans to celebrate his life - Debbie on behalf of all of us in the band."