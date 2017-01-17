Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sex Pistols Frontman John Lydon Releasing Limited Edition Book
01-17-2017
.
John Lydon

Iconic Sex Pistols and Public Image LTD (PiL) frontman John Lydon has announced that he will be releasing a new limited edition book on March 31st, 2017.

The large format (370x290mm portrait) book will be entitled "Mr Rotten's Songbook" and 1000 copies will be published. Fans can now preorder the book here.

Lydon had this to say about the inspiration for the book "I've written many songs over the years and I've always wanted to combine it all in one picturesque way. When I write songs, I think in pictures so it's the most appropriate thing I could do and looking at all the images together led to Mr Rotten's Songbook."

We were sent the following details about the release: The book will feature "never before seen artwork as well as annotated song lyric sheets spanning Lydon's entire career all written in his own hand. As the book unfolds, each album is featured with an exclusive introduction to the songs from John as well as the original cover and hand-drawn artwork from Lydon to beautifully bind the lyrics to their meanings.

"Mr Rotten's Songbook gives fresh insight into the purpose behind the words that have shaped over four decades of his songwriting career. Every one of the book's three-hundred, handcrafted pages reflect JOHN working night and day over the final six months of 2016. Each book is hand signed by the man himself and individually numbered."

