Steely Dan Announce Las Vegas Residency

The special run of shows will include nine 'Reelin' In The Chips' concerts beginning on April 12th and wrapping up on the 29th with American Express presale beginning today, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. PT through Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. PT. General public tickets will be available on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen and Walter Becker will be backed by Jon Herington (guitar), Keith Carlock (drums), Freddie Washington (bass), Jim Beard (keyboards), a four-piece horn section and three backup vocalists, according to the announcement.



Steely Dan Residency Dates:

04/12 - Las Vegas, NV - Opaline Theatre at The Venetian / Show 1

04/14 - Las Vegas, NV - Opaline Theatre at The Venetian / Show 2

04/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Opaline Theatre at The Venetian / Show 3

04/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Opaline Theatre at The Venetian / Show 4

04/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Opaline Theatre at The Venetian / Show 5

04/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Opaline Theatre at The Venetian / Show 6

04/26 - Las Vegas, NV - Opaline Theatre at The Venetian / Show 7

04/28 - Las Vegas, NV - Opaline Theatre at The Venetian / Show 8

04/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Opaline Theatre at The Venetian / Show 9