Trailer Park Boys Star Bubbles Goes EDM With Marc Mysterio
(Sony) Trailer Park Boys star Bubbles has teamed up with Marc Mysterio (Flo Rida, Daft Punk, Crash Test Dummies, David Guetta) to create an EDM version of his anthem 'Liquor & Whores." We were sent the following details: 'Liquor & Whores' has finally solidified itself as a cross-genre smash: Bubbles has sung and played 'Liquor & Whores' on the Trailer Park Boys series and has performed the song with Guns N' Roses at the invitation of Axl Rose at scores of concerts internationally. Trailer Park Boys, which has previously featured Snoop Dogg, Tom Arnold, Jimmy Kimmel and Sebastian Bach, have wrapped production on Season 11 due out in 2017.
Sony submitted this story.
