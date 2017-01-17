Twiztid Release 'Kill Somebody' Video

While some may believe they are watching animation in the new clip, they are actually seeing real, painted body art that was meticulously applied to Twiztid by celebrated make-up/FX artist Kay Pike, who has worked with the likes of Marvel and Disney, according to the announcement.

"I still can't get over how cool this video turned out. It's definitely a great way to usher in a new era of Twiztid," states Jamie Madrox. Monoxide adds, "Yeah, and I bared my naked breasts for this! NIPS AND ALL! You'd better f***in' like it!" Watch it here.