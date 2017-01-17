Whisperin' Bill Anderson Extends North American Tour Plans

The upcoming dates will kick off on January 29th with the Country's Family Reunion Cruise, followed by the first of a series of dates at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on February 10th.

He will also be appearing at iconic venue on Feb 21st, 24th, 25th and 28th in addition to other appearances across North American that conclude with a performance at the Georgia Mountain Fair in Hiawassee, Ga on October 14th.

Bill Anderson Tour Dates:

Jan. 29 Country's Family Reunion Cruise - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Feb. 10 Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 11 Don Gibson Theatre - Shelby, N.C.

Feb. 12 Orange Blossom Opry - Weirsdale, Fla.

Feb. 17 Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, Calif.

Feb. 21 Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 24 Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 25 Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 28 Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, Tenn.

Mar. 10 Century Casino - Edmonton, AB. Canada

Mar. 11 Dakota Dunes Casino - Whitecap, SK. Canada

May 19 Main Street Crossing - Tomball, Texas

May 20 The Texas Opry - Weatherford, Texas

May 21 Cactus Theater - Lubbock, Texas

June 23 Welk Resort Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Aug. 18 Ross Country Jamboree - Scottsburg, Ind.

Aug. 19 Windsor City Park - Windsor, Ill.

Aug. 27 Midwest Country Music Theater - Sandstone, Minn.

Sept 23 Red Barn Convention Center - Winchester, Ohio

Oct. 14 Georgia Mountain Fair - Hiawassee, Ga.