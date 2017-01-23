Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Planet Zettler's They Came From Outer Space
01-23-2017
.
Planet Zettler

Indie group Planet Zettler just released their debut album "They Came From Outer Space" and to celebrate we asked bandleader William Zettler to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

Originally, "They Came From Outer Space" was written many years ago and was intended as a full-on Heavy Rock song with the working title "Visitors", inspired by the likes of Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver and Alice In Chains. I played in a couple of Hard Rock/Metal bands at the time and this song was rejected not once, but twice, by two different bands. On one occasion it was deemed "too poppy" and in another band the singer flat-out refused to sing the song because of the sci-fi themed lyrics (he only wanted to sing about 'real' issues).

I was living in Budapest, Hungary for a few years when I decided to finally record an all acoustic solo album and decided to rework this song. We had to transpose this track to another key to accommodate our singer's vocal range. Once we were in the studio and heard the Hammond organ it added a completely different vibe; I wanted an almost '60s type of feel to accentuate the sci-fi B-movie theme. Also, once Stefi [Pénzes, guest vocalist] laid down her amazing, sultry contralto vocals, I knew we had something special! This was the first song she recorded in the studio for us and it made quite the first impression, to say the least! I pretty much decided then and there to make this the title track and do a video for this song.

I've always been a big fan of sci-fi; such as Star Wars, The X-Files, and Ben Bova novels, etc. Lyrically "They Came from Outer Space" was inspired by the movie "Contact," based on the Carl Sagan novel of the same name. I always thought that discovering we're not alone in the universe would be the coolest, yet most terrifying revelation mankind would ever face. Interestingly enough, when we were recording the album, the migrant crisis in Europe was peaking, and it dawned on me that the lyrics could be much more metaphorical than I had originally intended. When encountering others who look different than us, come from a different cultural, linguistic, religious/philosophical, ethnic background, we should always be hopeful and optimistic that we'll find common ground, but I think in many of us there is an underlying skepticism, or even fear, regarding their intentions. This duality of sanguineness and trepidation is basically the underlying theme of the song.

One slight little fun fact at the end, when the main theme returns after the guitar solo, I felt it was a little empty, almost anti-climatic. So on the last day of recording I decided we should have a short narration. Since I was the only one in the studio who had an American accent, I took it upon myself to do the theatrical voice-over. I quickly wrote a few lines and tried to do my best Orson Welles impression, channeling my best oratory skills. Hopefully, it's not too over the top!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Planet Zettler Music, DVDs, Books and more

Planet Zettler T-shirts and Posters

More Planet Zettler News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Planet Zettler's They Came From Outer Space


More Stories for Planet Zettler

Planet Zettler Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit- Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band- Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017- Thy Art Is Murder Reunite- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour- Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars- Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP- Ghost- more

Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song- Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money- U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour- Black Sabbath- more

Page Too:
Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination- Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release- Wale And Lil Wayne New Song- more

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration- Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour- Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University- more

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles- Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys- Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit

Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band

Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017

Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song

There's No Difference Between Led Zeppelin And The Sex Pistols?

Panic! At The Disco's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Sikth Recording First New Album In Over A Decade

Hellyeah Announce Spring Mini-Tour

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Leads The 80s Cruise Lineup

Chelsea Grin Stream New Song and Announce American Tour

Heart's Nancy Wilson Teams With Prince Bandmate For New Group

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Inaugural The Rock Brigade Podcast

Slaves Stream New Song 'I'd Rather See Your Star Explode'

Wintersun Reveal New Album Details

Metallica Release Video Of Lang Lang Jam

Megadeth, Bad Company Stars Lead Ronnie Montrose Tribute

Annihilator Plan First Canadian Tour Since 1993

Singled Out: Planet Zettler's They Came From Outer Space

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour

Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars

Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP

Ghost Make U.S. Chart History With 'Square Hammer'

Train Announce Massive North American Tour

Kid Rock To Kick Off New Season Of The Big Interview

• more

Page Too News Stories
Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination

Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release

Wale And Lil Wayne Release New Track 'Running Back'

Adele Added As Latest Performer At 2017 Grammys

Crystal Gayle Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

Wynonna Judd Announces Roots and Revival Tour

John Mayer Talks 'The Search For Everything Wave One'

Migos Stream New Track 'What the Price'

Jam Master Jay Tribute Release By TJ Mizell x Skratch Bastid

Rapper ILoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay

Little Mix Releases Video For 'Touch'

6lack Talks Rise To Fame With Free 6LACK

Future Releases 'Poppin' Tags' Video

Ed Sheeran Pins Face Scar On James Blunt

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration

Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour

Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University

Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions

Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moving Forward

Gorillaz Release 'Hallelujah Money' Video

The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour

Justin Moore Releases 'Somebody Else Will' Video

Kaleo Featured In New 'Logan' Trailer

Big Sean Streams New Track 'Halfway Off The Balcony'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.