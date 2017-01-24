Interpol Announce 'Turn On the Bright Lights' Anniversary Tour

The group will be playing the full album during the outing which is scheduled to begin on August 9th in Prague at the Lucerna Music Bar and conclude on September 9th in Madrid.

The tour will also include performance as several European music festivals including Sziget Festival in Budapest, AMA Music Festival in Asolo Italy, the Zurich Open Air Festival and the final tour stop at the DCode Festival.

Interpol Turn On the Bright Lights Anniversary Tour Dates:

8/9 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music Bar

8/10 Vienna, AT Arena

8/12 Buftea, RO Summer Well Festival

8/13 Belgrade, RS Belgrade Fortress

8/15 Budapest, HU Sziget Festival

8/16 Munich, DE Muffathalle

8/19 Luxembourg, LU Den Atelier

8/20 St. Malo, FR La Route Du Rock

8/22 Asolo, IT AMA Music Festival

8/23 Milan, IT Carroponte

8/25 Zurich, CH Zurich Open Air Festival

8/27 Copenhagen, DK The Koncerthuset

8/29 Tilburg, NL 013

8/30 Groningen, NL Oosterpoort

9/1 London, UK Alexandra Palace

9/3 Manchester, UK Albert Hall

9/5 Paris, FR Le Trianon

9/9 Madrid, ES DCode Festival