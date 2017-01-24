Mott The Hoople's Pete Overend Watts Dead At 69

"Oh dear," posted former Mott frontman Ian Hunter with the news. "My extremely eccentric, lovely mate - Peter Overend Watts - has left the building. Devastated."

Former Mott keyboardist Morgan Fisher also posted news of the bassist's death on social media, writing a tribute and sharing a recent email he received from Watts while in hospice care.

"My dear, darling, crazy friend Peter Overend Watts passed on today," Fisher wrote. "I can't speak, am numb. All I can do is share one of the last emails he sent me, on December 6th 2016. Unedited, unexplained. His bravery, honesty, generosity, open heart and still-devastatingly witty humour during his last days utterly blow me away. He left this world as a total hero, a samurai. Love you, Pete." Read more here.