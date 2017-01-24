September Mourning Release '20 Below' Video

Emily Lazar, a.k.a. September Mourning had this to say, "20 Below is about ending the cycle of abuse within our own lives, whether it's self inflicted or from an outside source. We've all had those relationships where someone has gotten close to us, abuses us in some way… knocks us down so hard it diminishes our self esteem.

"'20 Below' is about the realization that the beat down feeling and feelings of worthlessness are untrue and being caused by some external negativity. It's about being strong enough within your own self to rise above." here.