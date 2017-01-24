The 1975 Announce North American Spring Tour

The tour will be kicking off April 9 in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center and is scheduled to wrap up with an appearance at this year's Bunbury Music Festival on June 2nd-4th in Cincinnati, OH.

The group is hitting the road to promote their sophomore album, "I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it", which was released in February of last year.

The 1975 North American Tour Dates:

04/9 Mexico City, MX Pepsi Center

04/11 Guadalajara, MX Patio 2 Auditorio Telmex

04/12 Monterey, MX Auditorio Banamex

04/15 Allen, TX Allen Event Center

04/17 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater

04/18 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater

04/19 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

04/21 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

04/22 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

04/23 Tucson, AZ Tucson Music Hall

04/25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/27 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

04/28 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

05/1 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

05/3 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena

05/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair

05/6 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

05/9 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

05/11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

05/12 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

05/16 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Ballroom

05/17 St Paul, MN Roy Wilkins Auditorium

05/19 Lancaster, NE Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

05/22 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

05/23 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

05/25 Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

05/26 Montreal, QC Plaine des Jeux (Parc Jean Drapeau)

05/26-28 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival

05/28 Glens Falls, NY Glens Falls Civic Center

05/30 Niagara Falls, NY Rapids Theatre

05/31 Niagara Falls, NY Rapids Theatre

06/1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)

06/3 Columbus, OH Express Live!

06/2-4 Cincinnati, OH Bunbury Music Festival