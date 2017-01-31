Ex-Genesis Stars Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford Confirmed For Music Fest

The music festival event is scheduled to take place on June 30th at Hyde Park in London and is the final stop of Phil Collins' Not Dead Yet comeback tour, according to Prog.

Collins will be kicking off short tour with a five night residency at the Royal Albert Hall in London which runs from June 4th-9th. He has additional shows in Cologne, Germany and Paris.

Phil Collins Not Dead Yet European Tour Dates:

06/04 - London - Royal Albert Hall

06/05 - London - Royal Albert Hall

06/07 - London - Royal Albert Hall

06/08 - London - Royal Albert Hall

06/09 - London - Royal Albert Hall

06/11 - Cologne - Lanxess Arena

06/12 - Cologne - Lanxess Arena

06/18 - Paris - Accor Hotels Arena

06/19 - Paris - Accor Hotels Arena

06/30 - London - Hyde Park British Summer Time Festival