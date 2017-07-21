|
Billy Sheehan's New Alt Rock Band The Fell Release First Video
.
Fans are getting their first taste from The Fell, which is a new alt-rock band that includes music legend Billy Sheehan (Dave Lee Roth, Mr. Big, Winery Dogs) in its impressive lineup. The clip is for the band's debut single "Footprints", which will be featured on their forthcoming studio album (release date not yet announced) and the video was filmed a bomb shelter and biological weapons test site on an active military compound in Poland. Aside from Sheehan, the band lineup also includes Rock Star: Supernova star Toby Rand (RAND, Juke Kartel), producer and session guitarist Mike Krompass, and notable session drummer Randy Cooke. The group had the following to say, "The Fell is a collaboration of musicians who hail from rock'n'roll upbringings. We wrote this record with no filter, just the pure experience of playing music around the world. The four us met through rock'n'roll, and that is the language we are projecting in this project. Lyrically, we hope to inspire those in doubt and join those who reap. It's a new world… a new fight". Watch the video here.
