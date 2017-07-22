Diplo Claims That He's Never Been On A Date

With Katy Perry's recent outing of her sexual partners, where Diplo ended up bringing up the rear at number 3, the burning question of the day was: What Would Diplo Do… on a date?

It turns out he might not know. During a Facebook LIVE session with 92.3 AMP Radio's Shoboy, the GRAMMY-winning DJ/producer revealed a surprising fact. Diplo says he doesn't have much time for romance since his life is filled with making music, performing shows and trying to find a little time to sleep in between.

"There's a lot of awesome people that I get to hang out with," he admits. "But going on an actual date no, I mean, sometimes I go to an awards show with some people but I don't got time to date."

