Kanye West Show Paralyzed Fan 'Anything Is Possible' With Gift
(Radio.com) Kanye West might be taking a break from social media, but this didn't stop a fan from sharing about the rapper's generosity online. Tyler Wesley suffered a tragic spinal cord injury five years ago, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down. Despite the odds, Wesley is working hard to get back on his feet with the help of therapists and a walker. Yeezy was so inspired by his fan's determination, he sent him a pair of custom white Yeezy Boosts 350 V2 with the sweet note, "You show the world anything is possible." Wesley posted a photo of the sneaks' and the note, writing, "Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom 'Cream White' Yeezy Boost 350 V2 " Check out the post here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
