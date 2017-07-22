Kanye West Show Paralyzed Fan 'Anything Is Possible' With Gift

Despite the odds, Wesley is working hard to get back on his feet with the help of therapists and a walker. Yeezy was so inspired by his fan's determination, he sent him a pair of custom white Yeezy Boosts 350 V2 with the sweet note, "You show the world anything is possible."

Wesley posted a photo of the sneaks' and the note, writing, "Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom 'Cream White' Yeezy Boost 350 V2 " Check out the post here.