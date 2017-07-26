Fifth Harmony Perform With Gucci Mane And Reveal New Album Details

It was Fifth Harmony's first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and before their performance, the host announced that their new album will be self-titled and will drop on August 25.

The album will be the follow-up to 2016's 7/27 and the group's first music since the quartet — Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke group — parted ways with Camila Cabello in December 2016. Watch Fifth Harmony perform "Down" with Gucci Mane here.