Heart Offshoot Band Roadcase Royale Announce Debut Album
(hennemusic) The new Heart offshoot band Roadcase Royale have announced that they will be releasing their debut studio album, to be entitled "First Things First", on September 22nd. Guitarist Nancy Wilson has teamed up with former Prince bandmember and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form the new outfit with Prince protege lead guitarist Ryan Waters and Heart members Chris Joyner on keys, Dan Rothchild on bass and drummer Ben Smith. Produced by Rothchild - the son of legendary Doors producer Paul Rothchild - the project follows the early 2017 release of the group's debut single, "Get Loud." "Roadcase Royale is a band I've always wanted to be in," says Wilson. "We all write and create songs as a unit. It's an inspired democracy. Liv and Ryan both bring a whole new level of magic to our new sound. I'm amazed after devoting my life to rock music how it now feels so brand new. That's why our first album is called 'First Things First.' "When I came up with the name Roadcase Royale, it was an interesting symbol to me since the big heavy-duty road cases that our amps drums and guitars travel in are much like the musicians they accompany on the road. Strong and regal looking yet all scuffed up and dented, covered in funny stickers that tell the story of a crazy traveling circus." Read more and watch videos for the first two singles here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
