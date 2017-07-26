Trail Of Dead Announce Deluxe Expanded Anniversary Reissue

The reissue will include three rarities tracks ("Invocation," "Life Is Elsewhere," and "Blood Rites"), with the vinyl version being offered as a double LP with gatefold sleeve. They will also be releasing a very limited edition of the album on midnight navy vinyl via The Sound of Vinyl.

Jason Reece had this to say, "Source Tags & Codes was our moment to take a stab at creating a timeless album. We had the chance to have that freedom to experiment with new sonic possibilities while messing with the major label paradigm. It was truly a chaotic, strange and beautiful time in our young lives." UMe have launched a preorder here.