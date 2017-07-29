|
Jay-Z's '4:44' Album Title May Be Tied to Solange Elevator Incident
.
(Radio.com) There has been a lot of mystery shrouding the meaning behind Jay-Z's recently released 4:44 album. The title itself has brought up some serious theories. Beyonce previously revealed the significance behind the number 4, saying, "My birthday is on the fourth. My mother's birthday is on the fourth. My husband's [Jay Z] birthday is on the fourth. I got married on the fourth." One fan is bringing up a new theory online, when he posted a photo from The Standard Hotel in New York City on Wednesday morning (July 26). This specific hotel was the location where Solange attacked JAY-Z in the elevator back in 2014. The image displays the numbers "444" on the side of the building. The address for the hotel itself is 848 Washington St., but after 4:00 p.m. anyone entering the two nightclubs on the hotel's 18th floor can go through the secondary entrance at 444 West 13th, where they take the elevator to the top floor, according to XXL. Check out the post here.
