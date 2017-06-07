Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pete Townshend Recruits Billy Idol For Quadrophenia Shows
06-07-2017
.
Pete Townshend

(hennemusic) Pete Townshend has announced dates for a short US run of his Classic Quadrophenia stage show this fall. Billy Idol and Alfie Boe and a full symphony orchestra and chorus will join Townshend for the four-show run

The project sees The Who guitarist create a new orchestral version of the band's 1973 concept album based around lead character Jimmy's search for an identity amongst the mods and rockers in mid-60s Brighton.

The short tour will open at the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, MA on September 2 before playing two nights at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York and wrapping up at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 16.

The Boston Pops Orchestra will join the lineup for opening night in Massachusetts, while Robert Ziegler will conduct the New York and Los Angeles performances.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Classic Quadrophenia stateside through the month of September," says Townshend. "Melding the contrasting sounds of Quadrophenia with a symphony has been a really unique and powerful way to reach a wide audience of classical and pop music lovers alike. I couldn't be more excited to see it continue in the U.S." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

