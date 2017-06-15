Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Army Widow Reacts To Shane Owens' Tribute Song '19'
06-15-2017
.
Shane Owens

Shane Owens has shared an excerpt of a letter that he received from Gold Star widow about his song, "19", which tells the story of a local football star signing up for the military straight out of high school following the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. In the end he pays the ultimate sacrifice as the song alludes to a life cut short.

Here is a recent excerpt from the letter, "It's the song, '19' that helps the listeners to remember there are those who are willing to give up high prospects and opportunities in life to serve for our nation and her freedoms!

"As a person living overseas in a US Army community and the widow of a fallen Soldier, I have daily reminders of the fine folks who serve and the families who sacrifice every day in the service of our nation and her people. Shane, your song reminds the high percentage of other Americans, who sometimes don't have the daily reminder, to remember and be thankful!

"Thank you Shane Owens for singing and helping keep the memory alive of the fallen while being a positive reminder of the sacrifices of our freedoms as Americans," said Nickayla Myers-Garner, Army widow living in Hohenfels, Germany.

