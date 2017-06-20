Genesis Cofounder Anthony Phillips Expands Album For Reissue

This new 3-disc(2 CD / 1 DVD) digipak Deluxe Edition of the album features a newly re-mastered original stereo mix and a 5.1 Surround sound mix by Simon Heyworth (on an NSTC / Region Free DVD), along with a CD of previously unreleased "Slow Dance Vignettes." It includes a lavishly illustrated booklet that fully restores the original album artwork and features a new essay by Jon Dann.

Says Phillips, " Slow Dance' was an important album to me because it represented the first time that was I able to do a full-scale album after all the miniatures of the, for me, thrifty 80s! I had stockpiled a number of ideas during those years and finally, due to the promise of an advance from my then record company, Passport, I was able to realise these on the big canvas, as it were. Alongside those ideas, I wrote a lot of new material, helped by the new gear, most which feature on Side 2. I was kindly advanced the money by my management Hit & Run and then….Passport went bust….?!!!

"Album all written but not recorded…! What to do …?! Hit & Run were terrific, didn't pressurise me and I was able to complete the album, secure a publishing deal with Virgin - which led to my catalogue being realised on CD - so the gamble paid off…Phew !!! But it was veritably a labour of love. Seven months very hard work. No road map for that album. Did it make sense …? One long continuous piece, broken up into two sides…?

"I really wasn't sure and having finished it, found listening to it unbearable ! Yet years on it has its admirers (one who even says he has not been moved thus by an album since…). So I must have got something right - and in the re-release we have tried to really make the re-purchase worthwhile with the improved sound of the main album, the extras CD and the 5.1.I hope the public agree!"

Tracklistings:

Disc One: Slow Dance: Original Stereo Mix Re-mastered

1. Slow Dance (Part One)

2. Slow Dance (Part Two)

Disc Two: Slow Dance Vignettes

1. Themes from Slow Dance

2. No Way Out (alternate mix)

3. A Slower Dance

4. Guitar Adagio from Slow Dance

5. Touch Me Deeply (demo)

6. Clarinet Sleigh Ride

7. Slow Dance Single Demo (alternate mix)

8. No Way Out (original mix with drums)

9. Lenta Chorum

Disc Three: DVD - 5.1 surround sound mix & 96 Khz / 24-bit Original Stereo Mix

1. Slow Dance (Part One)

2. Slow Dance (Part Two)