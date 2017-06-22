Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Hire Surrogate

West and Kardashian are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint, but they have made it clear they want another child. However, Kardashian suffers from placenta accreta, which makes it extremely dangerous for her to carry another baby.

After being warned about her health risks, they began considering a surrogate. On her family's reality show, West told her mother Kris Jenner, "I've come to the conclusion in my mind that I can't carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy." Read more here.