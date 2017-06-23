Lorde Addresses Taylor Swift Allegory Friendship Controversy

'It's like having a friend with very specific allergies," Lorde told The Guardian. 'There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."

Some people were offended by the comment and Lorde apologized online but also pointed out that she never said Taylor Swift's name. She posted

"Didn't mention Taylor, but regardless, I f—– up and that was really insensitive. I'm sorry." here.