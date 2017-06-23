Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video
06-23-2017
.
Radiohead

(Radio.com) Radiohead have released a new music video for their previously unreleased track "Man of War", which comes off their 20th-anniversary edition of their acclaim "OK Computer" album.

Directed by Colin Read, the video leaves viewers feeling anxious as it features a disheveled man struggling with his own sanity as he strolls through town by day, but is followed by unknown forces at night.

In classic Radiohead style, it is an unnerving take on paranoia and fear. The new anniversary edition of "Ok Computer" hit stores today (June 23). Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

