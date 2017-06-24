Haim Cover Shania Twain At Surprise Show

On June 16, the trio announced on Twitter that they'd play an acoustic pop-up concert the next night and that they'd sign limited edition posters until they ran out.

While hundreds of fans lined up for their chance to meet Haim, only the first 100 got inside, where they were treated to new songs, including "Night So Long." In addition to showcasing some new tunes, Haim also performed a cover of Shania Twain's 1997 hit 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman." Check out videos here.