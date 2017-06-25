One Direction Stars React To Harry Styles Family Tragedy

"Very sad to hear about the loss of Robin," Niall Horan wrote. "For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest, kindest, most generous, hilariously funny guy you'll have met. He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness. Love ya H. Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family."

"Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin," wrote Liam Payne. "What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon."

"Devastated to hear the news about Robin. He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family." Louis Tomlinson" tweeted." You'll be missed mate."