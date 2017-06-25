Radiohead Makes Special Dedication With 'OK Computer' Reissue

The band has dedicated the 20th anniversary expanded reissue of their legendary album OK Computer, titled OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017, to Owen.

"This re-issue is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Rachel Owen 1968-2016 who died after a long and brave battle with cancer," the band wrote on the back sleeve of the album. "we hope you are ok. thank you for listening."

Owen, 48, was an artist, a lecturer at Oxford University and the mother of Yorke's two children, Noah, 15 and Agnes, 12.