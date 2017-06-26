Armored Saint's Storytellers Episode Of Mars Attacks Podcast Released

During the episode Ruiz runs down the band's entire catalog of studio albums, discussing at least two tracks per album with both Joey Vera and John Bush. You'll hear some common themes throughout, and hear how songs came together both form a lyrical standpoint, and how they were composed from the musical side of things.

You hear Joey and John discuss a bunch of topics, including songs they'd love to rotate in the live setting, and possibly not play again, videos they've made, both good and bad, getting songwriting advice from unlikely sources, both wanted and unwanted, butting heads with their former record label over the band's direction, saving songs because they were holding out hoping Armored Saint would reform, going from a five piece, to a four piece and back. Stream it here.