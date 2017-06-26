|
DJ Khaled Had To Have Rihanna For 'Wild Thoughts'
(Radio.com) DJ Khaled just released his 10th album Grateful and he stopped by 97.1 AMP Radio on the night it hit stores to talk about it. The king of anthems, DJ Khaled told us that he was very particular about who would be on his latest track "Wild Thoughts." And that was Rihanna. "We got in the studio and I had this idea for years. I wanted for it to be the right time but also I had to make sure I put the right artist on there. And I knew, for me to flip this record, I wanted Rihanna. I didn't have a Plan B. So I got Rihanna and shout out to Bryson Tiller." The success of the track is no surprise to anyone who has heard past records from DJ Khaled. He's the hit maker. One might think that after all the success his ego would take over, but it hasn't. He's still one of the most positive artists out there, as shown on Snapchat & Instagram every day. "At the end of the day, we have life, imma show love. The more love you put out there, the more love you get back. Love is the key. Love is the answer. Love is the solution," Khaled said. "There's a lot going on in the world. I don't want to get caught up in negative stuff. I'm a father now." "I can't tell him no. I just got that love," Khaled said of his son. "I'm sure every father in the world has love for their children. That's what so beautiful. It's something you can't really explain unless you're a mother or a father. It's the realist joy, and the realist love ever." Watch the full interview here.
