Toadies Announce New Album And Tour
06-26-2017
.
Toadies

Toadies have announced their first round of tour dates that they will be launching in support of their forthcoming album "The Lower Side Of Uptown", which is set to be released on September 8th.

The initial round of live dates across the U.S. are scheduled to begin on September 6th in Denton, TX at Rockin Rodeo and conclude on November 10th in Austin, TX at Stubbs.

Frontman Vaden Todd Lewis: "This album is 'roots Toadies", full of riffs and time shifts" and guitarist Clark Vogeler says, "I feel that subconsciously we thought that this record would have ended up incorporating some of that quieter sound, but that didn't happen. When we got to the studio with nothing more than a pile of riffs, what came out of the band was really loud and heavy music. So not only is this album louder than Heretics, I think it's louder and heavier than the last couple Toadies albums" said of the sessions, which were recorded Arlyn Studio, a favorite of the legendary Willie Nelson, and The Bubble in Austin".

Tour Dates:
Sept. 6 - Denton, TX Rockin Rodeo
Sept. 7 - Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom
Sept. 8 - Kansas City, MO KRBZ Beach Ball
Sept. 9 - St. Louis, MO Delmar
Sept. 10 - Cincinnati Bogart's
Sept. 12 - Knoxville, TN The Concourse
Sept. 13 - Nashville, TN Exit In
Sept. 14 - Memphis, TN New Daisy
Sept. 16 - Possum Kingdom Lake, TX Possum Hollow
Sept. 19 - El Paso, TX Tricky Falls
Sept. 20 - Tucson, AZ Congress
Sept. 21 - Las Vegas, NV Beauty Bar
Sept. 22 - Phoenix, AZ Crescent
Sept. 23 - Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
Sept. 26 - Anaheim, CA House Of Blues
Sept. 27 - Berkeley, CA UC Theater
Sept. 29 - Seattle, WA The Crocodile
Sept. 30 - Portland, OR Star Theater
Oct. 1 - Boise, ID Knitting Factory
Oct. 3 - Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
Oct. 4 - Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theatre
Oct. 5 - Denver, CO Gothic
Oct. 6 - Omaha, NE Waiting Room
Oct. 7 - Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall
Oct. 8 - Minneapolis, MN 1st Ave.
Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL Metro
Oct. 11 - Louisville, KY Mercury
Oct. 12 - Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
Oct. 13 - Detroit, MI St. Andrews
Oct. 14 - Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA Rex
Oct. 17 - Washington DC Black Cat
Oct. 18 - New York NY Gramercy Theater
Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, PA TLA
Oct. 20 - Boston, MA Brighton
Oct. 21 - Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony
Oct. 22 - Norfolk, VA Norva
Oct. 24 - Durham, NC Motorco
Oct. 25 - Wilmington, NC The Muse
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA Masquerade Hell
Oct. 27 - Orlando, FL Plaza Live
Oct. 28 - Ft. Lauderdale Culture Room
Oct. 29 - Tampa/St. Pete Ritz
Oct. 31 - New Orleans, LA Tipitinas
Nov. 4 - Carrolton, TX Carrollton Festival at the Switchyard
Nov. 10 - Austin, TX Stubbs BBQ

