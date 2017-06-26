Toadies Announce New Album And Tour

The initial round of live dates across the U.S. are scheduled to begin on September 6th in Denton, TX at Rockin Rodeo and conclude on November 10th in Austin, TX at Stubbs.

Frontman Vaden Todd Lewis: "This album is 'roots Toadies", full of riffs and time shifts" and guitarist Clark Vogeler says, "I feel that subconsciously we thought that this record would have ended up incorporating some of that quieter sound, but that didn't happen. When we got to the studio with nothing more than a pile of riffs, what came out of the band was really loud and heavy music. So not only is this album louder than Heretics, I think it's louder and heavier than the last couple Toadies albums" said of the sessions, which were recorded Arlyn Studio, a favorite of the legendary Willie Nelson, and The Bubble in Austin".

Tour Dates:

Sept. 6 - Denton, TX Rockin Rodeo

Sept. 7 - Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom

Sept. 8 - Kansas City, MO KRBZ Beach Ball

Sept. 9 - St. Louis, MO Delmar

Sept. 10 - Cincinnati Bogart's

Sept. 12 - Knoxville, TN The Concourse

Sept. 13 - Nashville, TN Exit In

Sept. 14 - Memphis, TN New Daisy

Sept. 16 - Possum Kingdom Lake, TX Possum Hollow

Sept. 19 - El Paso, TX Tricky Falls

Sept. 20 - Tucson, AZ Congress

Sept. 21 - Las Vegas, NV Beauty Bar

Sept. 22 - Phoenix, AZ Crescent

Sept. 23 - Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

Sept. 26 - Anaheim, CA House Of Blues

Sept. 27 - Berkeley, CA UC Theater

Sept. 29 - Seattle, WA The Crocodile

Sept. 30 - Portland, OR Star Theater

Oct. 1 - Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Oct. 3 - Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

Oct. 4 - Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theatre

Oct. 5 - Denver, CO Gothic

Oct. 6 - Omaha, NE Waiting Room

Oct. 7 - Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall

Oct. 8 - Minneapolis, MN 1st Ave.

Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL Metro

Oct. 11 - Louisville, KY Mercury

Oct. 12 - Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

Oct. 13 - Detroit, MI St. Andrews

Oct. 14 - Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA Rex

Oct. 17 - Washington DC Black Cat

Oct. 18 - New York NY Gramercy Theater

Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, PA TLA

Oct. 20 - Boston, MA Brighton

Oct. 21 - Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony

Oct. 22 - Norfolk, VA Norva

Oct. 24 - Durham, NC Motorco

Oct. 25 - Wilmington, NC The Muse

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA Masquerade Hell

Oct. 27 - Orlando, FL Plaza Live

Oct. 28 - Ft. Lauderdale Culture Room

Oct. 29 - Tampa/St. Pete Ritz

Oct. 31 - New Orleans, LA Tipitinas

Nov. 4 - Carrolton, TX Carrollton Festival at the Switchyard

Nov. 10 - Austin, TX Stubbs BBQ