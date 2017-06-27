Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss

At the premiere of HBO's The Defiant Ones, which chronicles the relationship between Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine, Xzibit sent a clear message to the legendary MC's haters.

"These people dissing Dr. Dre, they need to get off their cell phones for about a week and come back to reality," said Xzibit. "They have no idea. Do what he did and then talk to me."

Asked what he misses about previous generations of hip-hop, Xzibit said "the diversity." "I miss the willingness to go your own path and be original," he said. "A lot of what we see today is regurgitated. People are literally naming themselves after each other -- just changing a couple letters. It's exacerbating. As a creative, you want to see things elevate, not digress." Read more here.