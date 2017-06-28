Insatia Recruit Ex-Arch Enemy Star For New Video

Vocalist Zoe Federoff had the following to say about the track and video, "Memory of a Sapphire quickly became a favorite for us in the studio- it's poppy and melody-oriented, which makes it a lot of fun to play live.

"Spotlighting Mr. Chris Amott's guitar artistry on it adds a whole new level of zing, and as it really represents our sound most completely, it all seemed very natural to make it the first music video for the album." Watch the video here.