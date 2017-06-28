|
The Ramones Stream 'Pinhead' Remix From 'Leave Home' Reissue
.
(hennemusic) The Ramones are streaming a 2017 remix of "Pinhead" as a preview to the forthcoming expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1977 album, "Leave Home." The follow-up to the New York punk band's groundbreaking 1976 self-titled debut, "Leave Home" was produced by Tony Bongiovi and features a number of Ramones classics, including "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment," "Glad To See You Go" and "Commando." Due July 14, the 2017 reissue is packaged as a 3-CD/1-LP Deluxe Edition that delivers the record's original mix alongside a new 40th anniversary one by the album's original engineer/mixer, Ed Stasium. "Generally, the consensus was [the original] maybe sounded too clean," writes Stasium in the liner notes. "The guitars panned completely left-right detracted from the band's foreboding presence, and the reverb effects especially were a little excessive." The new 40th anniversary mix is also featured on the LP included in the Deluxe Edition. A second disc features more than two dozen rare and unreleased recordings, including rough mixes for 15 tracks recorded for "Leave Home" at Sundragon studio in New York and a combination of 18 alternate mixes and instrumental versions of all tracks from the album. Read more and stream the remix here.
