The Ramones Stream 'Pinhead' Remix From 'Leave Home' Reissue
06-28-2017
.
Ramones

(hennemusic) The Ramones are streaming a 2017 remix of "Pinhead" as a preview to the forthcoming expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1977 album, "Leave Home."

The follow-up to the New York punk band's groundbreaking 1976 self-titled debut, "Leave Home" was produced by Tony Bongiovi and features a number of Ramones classics, including "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment," "Glad To See You Go" and "Commando."

Due July 14, the 2017 reissue is packaged as a 3-CD/1-LP Deluxe Edition that delivers the record's original mix alongside a new 40th anniversary one by the album's original engineer/mixer, Ed Stasium.

"Generally, the consensus was [the original] maybe sounded too clean," writes Stasium in the liner notes. "The guitars panned completely left-right detracted from the band's foreboding presence, and the reverb effects especially were a little excessive."

The new 40th anniversary mix is also featured on the LP included in the Deluxe Edition. A second disc features more than two dozen rare and unreleased recordings, including rough mixes for 15 tracks recorded for "Leave Home" at Sundragon studio in New York and a combination of 18 alternate mixes and instrumental versions of all tracks from the album. Read more and stream the remix here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

