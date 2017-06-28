Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Add 18 Tracks To Album Reissue

Omnivore Recordings have set a September 8th release date for the new reissue of "Friday Night Is Killing Me" which includes the original 11-track effort on one disc and second disc that will feature rare tracks and B-sides.

The bonus tracks will include their contribution to the soundtrack of the 1994 film Clerks and 15 previously unissued performances, according to the announcement.

Disc One:

1. Never Aim To Please

2. Hang Ups

3. Loose Ends

4. One More Time

5. Tickled To Tears

6. Nothing

7. Fast & Hard

8. Friday Night (Is Killing Me)

9. He Means It

10. Tiny Pieces

11. First Steps

Disc Two:

1. Never Aim To Please (Home Demo) *

2. First Ups (Home Demo) *

3. Hang Ups (Home Demo) *

4. Tiny Pieces (Home Demo) *

5. Situation

6. Harboring A Fugitive

7. Making Me Sick

8. Nothing (Alternate Version) *

9. One More Time (Alternate Version) *

10. He Means It (Alternate Version) *

11. Loose Ends (Alternate Version) *

12. Hang Ups (Alternate Version) *

13. Tickled To Tears (Alternate Version) *

14. Fast & Hard (Alternate Version) *

15. Friday Night (Is Killing Me) (Alternate Version) *

16. Tiny Pieces (Alternate Version) *

17. Never Aim To Please (Alternate Version) *

18. Speak Now Or Forever Hold Your Peace (Instrumental) *

* Previously Unissued