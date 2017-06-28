|
Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Add 18 Tracks To Album Reissue
Omnivore Recordings have set a September 8th release date for the new reissue of "Friday Night Is Killing Me" which includes the original 11-track effort on one disc and second disc that will feature rare tracks and B-sides.
The bonus tracks will include their contribution to the soundtrack of the 1994 film Clerks and 15 previously unissued performances, according to the announcement.
Disc One:
4. One More Time
Disc Two:
4. Tiny Pieces (Home Demo) *
5. Situation
6. Harboring A Fugitive
7. Making Me Sick
8. Nothing (Alternate Version) *
9. One More Time (Alternate Version) *
13. Tickled To Tears (Alternate Version) *
16. Tiny Pieces (Alternate Version) *
* Previously Unissued
