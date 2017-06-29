|
Billy Idol and Steve Jones To Unplug At Johnny Ramone Tribute Event
.
Next month's Johnny Ramone Tribute event at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery just got more star power with news that Billy Idol and Steve Jones will be playing an acoustic set at the event. The Spellbound Group sent over word that Idol and Jones have just been confirmed for an unplugged performance at the special event which is scheduled to take place on July 30th. The event, which is organized by Ramone's widow Linda, will also feature a screening of one of Johnny's favorite films, the 1998's cult classic Buffalo '66, that will be introduced by its director and star Vincent Gallo. Organizers have also announced that the night will include a short ceremony in honor of Johnny and Linda's beloved friend Chris Cornell, who has been laid to rest right next to Johnny. Find more details here.
