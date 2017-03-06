Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Jams With Panic! At the Disco

Schnapp joined the band for the song "L.A. Devotee," from their "Death of a Bachelor" album; The actor also stars in the music video that the group released for the song.

When the video was released in September, he tweeted "Count me in @brendonurie for your concert in NY!" He offered, and, it seems, Panic! frontman Brendon Urie took him up on his offer. Watch the live jam here.