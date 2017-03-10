Warrant Announce New Album 'Louder Harder Faster'

The band, featuring original members Erik Turner, Jerry Dixon, Joey Allen, and Steven Sweet along with singer Robert Mason (Lynch Mob, Cry of Love), recording the album with producer Jeff Pilson (a current member of Foreigner and former member of the classic era Dokken).

The new album follows their 2011 studio record "Rockaholic". Erik Turner had this to say about it, "You can hear and feel the emotions of the last 25 + years of being in this band poured into LHF. The fun and the frustrations, the pleasure and the pain... a whole lot of blood, sweat, tears and beers went into the making of this album. Love it or hate it, its the real f'ckn deal, 100% pure melodic hard rock. Hand crafted by five musicians who dedicated their lives to music when they were just little kids with big dreams."

Jerry Dixon adds, " 'Louder Harder Faster' is truly one of our best records to date. It has all the classic Warrant ingredients that people have come to know, plus a lot of extras that keep it in the modern realm of todays music. It's a perfect mix between Balls and Ballads. When we started this project over two years ago, we wanted to bring the listener back to the days of sitting in the living room and cranking up a record from start to finish. Making full records seems to be a lost art, we hope in some small way that this album helps people find that art again."

"Louder Harder Faster" Tracklisting:

1. Louder Harder Faster

2. Devil Dancer

3. Perfect

4. Only Broken Heart

5. U In My Life

6. Music Man

7. Faded

8. New Rebellion

9. Big Sandy

10. Choose Your Fate

11. Let It Go

CD Version Bonus Track:

I Think I'll Just Stay Here and Drink