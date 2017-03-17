Krehated Release 'Awaken Ignorance' Video

The new video was directed and produced by David Andersson, Dennis Andersson & Johan Hallman. The lead actor portrayed in the video is Andreas Vrenning.

They had this to say about the album, "We all have demons inside our heads. It doesn't matter how successful you are, how wealthy you are or how sane you seem to be. Everyone has been through rough times at some point in their lives and then carried around the aftermath... demons or venom in their minds. 'The Venomous Mind' is all about that. Our inner demons. Our inner fears. Our infected minds. The world of today is a disgusting place at times. This world brought us this hate. This world created us. We are the Krehated." Watch the video here.