Chance the Rapper Track Featured New 1800 Tequila Commercial

The commercial follows a man who spends his days practicing in a boxing ring and his nights playing piano at a fine jazz establishment. Chance's meter mirrors that split.

"One foot in the door, one foot in the grave/ One stepped on the floor, two stepped out the way/ Two glares up at one, what y'all wanna say?/ One stares back at two, two is unafraid," he raps, reflecting the jazz piano's staccato rhythm before he explodes into a cadence that mirrors the punches the man throws. Read more here.