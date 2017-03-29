Black Lips Releasing New Album This Spring

The band's new album was produced by Sean Lennon at his upstate New York studio and features guest vocals from John Lennon's widow and the producer's mother Yoko Ono and guest contribution from Saul Adamczewski of Fat White Family.

The record can be preordered here and was recorded by founding members Cole Alexander and Jared Swilley along with former guitarist Jack Hines and Oakley Munson on drums and Zumi Rosow on saxophone.

Satan's Graffiti Or God's Art? Tracklisting:

1. Overture: Sunday Mourning

2. Occidental Front

3. Can't Hold On

4. The Last Cul de Sac

5. Interlude: Got Me All Alone

6. Crystal Night

7. Squatting in Heaven

8. Interlude: Bongo's Baby

9. Rebel Intuition

10. Wayne

11. Interlude: E'lektric Spider Webz

12. We Know

13. In My Mind There's a Dream

14. Lucid Nightmare

15. Come Ride With Me

16. It Won't Be Long

17. Loser's Lament

18. Finale: Sunday Mourning