Danny Brown Releases 80s Sitcom Styled 'Ain't It Funny' Video

The video features legendary writer/director Gus Van Sant as the "dad", "Growing Pains" ultimate TV-mom Joanna Kerns as the "mom", artist, actress and Instagram-celebrity Lauren Alice Avery as the "sister", the requisite cute kid as the "brother" and Brown as the drugged up "Uncle Danny."

In the video Hill delivers sex, drugs, blood and guts all with a darkly comedic twist. "Ain't It Funny" can be found on Brown's latest album, Atrocity Exhibition. Watch the explicit video here.