The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming New Album Online
03-29-2017
.
Dave Davies

Legendary guitarist of The Kinks, Dave Davies will be releasing his new album "Open Road" on Friday (March 31st) but fans don't have to wait since it is streaming in its entirety online.

Davis has partnered with Paste Magazine to stream the new record (check it out here), which was written and produced with his son Russ Davis. Dave had this to say about the project, "Working with my son was a delight and he made me realize a lot about myself... I feel an almost strange magnetic loving energy pervading through the whole work... I found it very demanding emotionally and I wanted it to have integrity... Even though Russ is my son we happened to both gel with the ideals, stories and motives of the work; the honesty, the purity of it, and its deceptive simplicity and wonder of it."

Russ adds, "Working with Dave is a fluid process and we both seem to share some kind of psychic connection and understanding of how the song is forming and where we want it to go... with this album I really had the desire to produce this record in the most organic way I could, and try to capture some of the old rock spirit whilst bringing some new energy to the table. I feel we've created an honest and natural sound, un-perfectionist and rough at the edges, but with plenty of character and vibe - we are both proud of how the record turned out."

Dave will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour next month in support of the album, which is scheduled to kick off on April 6th in Milwaukee, WI at the Patawatomi Casino.

Dave Davies Tour Dates:
April 06 - Milwaukee, WI - Patawatomi Casino
April 08 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
April 11 - New York, NY - City Winery
April 12 - New York, NY - City Winery
April 13 - Natick, MA - Centre for Arts
April 15 - North Truro, MA - Payomet PAC
April 16 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall
April 17 - New Hope, PA - Havana New Hope
April 20 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
April 22 - Riverhead, NY - Suffolk Theatre
April 24 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head
April 29 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
April 30 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
May 01 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

Dave Davies Music
