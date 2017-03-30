2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj Confirm New Collaboration

2 Chainz posted about their latest duet which will appear on his forthcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, saying it is "goin to be a problem #prettygirlsliketrapmusic."

The expected release will follow their 2012's collabs "Beez in the Trap" and "I Luv Dem Strippers," and Nicki clearly feels the same way as her partner. "@hairweavekiller (2 Chainz) All Ima say is YIKES," she posted.