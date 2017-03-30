|
Video Of Hard-Rocking 12-Year-Old Lorde Streaming Online
.
(Radio.com) In a recent interview, Lorde recalled her days in a high school band, before stardom and Pure Heroine came knocking. By her account, it wasn't pretty. Lorde may have taken her solo career in a poppier direction, but the hard rock affinity was strong in her formative years. 'I mean, because I started all of this when I was like 14, 15 so I didn't have a lot of gig history before that," she told Radio X. 'But I was in a band when I was like at school called Extreme. It was a rock band." "We were the 12-year-old version of extreme. There were a lot of bad moves. There was a lot of getting people to clap," she said. "I distinctly remember thinking 'I am not cool in this moment. This is not a cool year for me.' There is a touch of footage online. If you like a laugh it's quite funny." That footage is available through a simple search: "Lorde at age 12 (2009) with her school band." The "Green Light" singer and her peers had a prodigious taste: They performed "Man on the Silver Mountain" by Rainbow (which originally featured Ronnie James Dio) and "Edie (Ciao Baby)" by the Cult. See her old band perform a gig here.
