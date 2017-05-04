Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates

Earlier this week, a countdown clock on her website promised big news -- at 9 P.M. EDT, Janet dropped a video message to fans and revealed 55 American tour dates starting in September.

The 55-date tour has been rechristened the State of the World Tour and kicks off September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Despite the tour's title, Janet promises it's 'not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships, and just love." See the dates here.