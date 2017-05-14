|
Cee Lo Green, Sheila E. Lead Apollo Theater's Spring Gala
.
(Radio.com) The Apollo Theater's Spring Gala celebrates achievement in various corners of business and entertainment, and this year they've set a legendary lineup. Sheila E. will take the stage on June 12, along with Cee Lo Green and We McDonald. The fundraiser's emcee will be Cedric the Entertainer. This year, director-producer Stan Lathan will receive the Trailblazer Award for his work on The Bernie Mac Show, Def Comedy Jam, Sanford & Son and Dave Chappelle's comedy special Deep in the Heart of Texas. 'Since its inception, the Apollo Theater has been home to legendary and up-and-coming artists, serving as an ever-changing driving force in popular music and culture not only in Harlem [New York] but across the world," said Apollo Theater president and CEO Jonelle Procope. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
