Cee Lo Green, Sheila E. Lead Apollo Theater's Spring Gala

The fundraiser's emcee will be Cedric the Entertainer. This year, director-producer Stan Lathan will receive the Trailblazer Award for his work on The Bernie Mac Show, Def Comedy Jam, Sanford & Son and Dave Chappelle's comedy special Deep in the Heart of Texas.

'Since its inception, the Apollo Theater has been home to legendary and up-and-coming artists, serving as an ever-changing driving force in popular music and culture not only in Harlem [New York] but across the world," said Apollo Theater president and CEO Jonelle Procope.