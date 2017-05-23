Amber Arcades Streams New Collaboration With Bill Ryder-Jones

Preceding the release of her forthcoming Cannonball EP (Out 6/2 on Heavenly Recordings), Dutch musician Amber Arcades is pleased to share another brand new track "Wouldn't Even Know" which features esteemed English singer-songwriter Bill Ryder-Jones. Listen to the track HERE.



Annelotte de Graaf (Amber Arcades) had this to say about the new song, "This may be the song I'm most proud of so far... It's been a long time in the making, starting out with the chorus which I initially thought was gonna be for a funky kind of jam.

"Then, after a long time fermenting in my brain, I pieced it together with this slow Yo La Tengo kinda verse that'd been popping up in my thoughts. The result is this tune which makes me feel melancholic but uplifted at the same time. Also super into Bill's vocals on it. His dark broody voice really ties it all together."

Bill Ryder-Jones adds, "I was already a fan of Amber Arcades when I was asked to put a vocal on this. I'm quite jealous of Annelotte's ability to find the right words to fit her melodies, it's a rare thing these days. The song is beautiful." Stream the song here.