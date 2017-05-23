|
Amber Arcades Streams New Collaboration With Bill Ryder-Jones
.
Amber Arcades is streaming her brand new track "Wouldn't You Know" that features Bill Ryder-Jones. The song comes from her new EP "Cannonball," which will be released on June 2nd. Preceding the release of her forthcoming Cannonball EP (Out 6/2 on Heavenly Recordings), Dutch musician Amber Arcades is pleased to share another brand new track "Wouldn't Even Know" which features esteemed English singer-songwriter Bill Ryder-Jones. Listen to the track HERE. "Then, after a long time fermenting in my brain, I pieced it together with this slow Yo La Tengo kinda verse that'd been popping up in my thoughts. The result is this tune which makes me feel melancholic but uplifted at the same time. Also super into Bill's vocals on it. His dark broody voice really ties it all together." Bill Ryder-Jones adds, "I was already a fan of Amber Arcades when I was asked to put a vocal on this. I'm quite jealous of Annelotte's ability to find the right words to fit her melodies, it's a rare thing these days. The song is beautiful." Stream the song here.
Preceding the release of her forthcoming Cannonball EP (Out 6/2 on Heavenly Recordings), Dutch musician Amber Arcades is pleased to share another brand new track "Wouldn't Even Know" which features esteemed English singer-songwriter Bill Ryder-Jones. Listen to the track HERE.
"Then, after a long time fermenting in my brain, I pieced it together with this slow Yo La Tengo kinda verse that'd been popping up in my thoughts. The result is this tune which makes me feel melancholic but uplifted at the same time. Also super into Bill's vocals on it. His dark broody voice really ties it all together."
Bill Ryder-Jones adds, "I was already a fan of Amber Arcades when I was asked to put a vocal on this. I'm quite jealous of Annelotte's ability to find the right words to fit her melodies, it's a rare thing these days. The song is beautiful." Stream the song here.
• Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book
• Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs
• Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell
• Thin Lizzy Frontman Phil Lynott Biopic In The Works
• Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Will To Power'
• Queen's Freddie Mercury Lost Most of Foot In AIDS Battle
• Jonny Lang Announces First New Album In Four Years
• Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream New Song and Announce Album
• Franz Ferdinand Launch Tour With New Lineup
• Metallica Win Top Rock Album Honor At Billboard Awards
• Papa Roach Rock With High School Marching Band At Festival
• Singled Out: Inglorious' Black Magic
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song
• Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup
• Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue
• Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut
• T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape
• Katy Perry To Get Massive Payday For American Idol Reboot Deal
• Jason Aldean Releases 'They Don't Know' Music Video
• Meek Mill Streaming New Track 'Glow Up'
• Lana Del Rey Releases Video For 'Lust for Life' Feat The Weeknd
• Rascal Flatts Announce A Night To Shine Residency
• Frightened Rabbit and Broken Social Scene Announce Fall Tour
• Luke Combs Storms To No. 1 With 'Hurricane'
• Amber Arcades Streams New Collaboration With Bill Ryder-Jones
• Former Scarletta Star Benji Harris Announce Solo Debut Album
• Five Alarm Funk Announce U.S. Summer Tour
• Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track
• Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke
• Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.